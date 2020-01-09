Now is the time to update voter registration info

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Election Board is reminding voters that now is the time to make changes to their registration for 2020 elections.

February 7th is the deadline to register if you plan on voting in the March 3rd election, or if you plan on making any changes to your registration.

You’ll need to do that if you have moved, changed political affiliation, or changed your name.

Plus, all new residents of Ottawa County will need to fill out a new registration application.

If you need help with this process, you can call the Ottawa County Election Board office at 918-542-2893.

For more information on how to register by following the link below

HTTPS://WWW.OK.GOV/ELECTIONS/