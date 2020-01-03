Now is the time to start training for The Joplin Memorial Run

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to run a marathon.

The Joplin Memorial Run is one of the biggest events of that type in the Four State Area.

Even if you’ve never competed in one, Audie Dennis, of Active Lifestyle Events, says now is the time to start working towards that goal.

Dennis says the money raised by the annual event goes to fund programs across the area that promote a healthy lifestyle.

Audie Dennis, President, Active Lifestyle Events, said, “The Joplin Family Y will be partnering with us this year to offer a training program for the run or there are a lot of 5K, 10K, and half marathon training programs online.”

In case you’re wondering, the annual Joplin Memorial Run is coming up in May.

And as usual, before you start any physical training program, it’s a good idea to first check with your physician.