Now is the season to check trees for bagworms

SOUTHEAST, Ks. — As we enter Winter, homeowners are being urged to check their trees for bagworm larvae.

During the Winter months, bagworm eggs are deposited on broadleaf trees and shrubs.

While they may not do any damage now, around mid-May and June, the eggs hatch and can cause minimal to severe damage to plants.

In some cases, that can kill off an entire tree.

While you can’t chemically get rid of the bugs now, specialists at the Cherokee County K-State Extension Office recommend using another method.

Dale Helwig, Cherokee County K-State Extension, said, “Right now is the time you want to be picking those bagworms off, but you don’t just want to drop them on the ground. You want to put them in some soapy water. Have a bucket with some soapy water in there and let them soak for at least 15 minutes and then dispose them somewhere else.”

Helwig adds each of those bagworm bags contain anywhere from about 500 to 1,000 eggs.

And if you do use chemicals to get rid of the pests, you can do so starting in May.