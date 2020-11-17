JOPLIN, Mo. — November is Family Literacy Month, a time to celebrate the bond formed by reading together.

Why is it important that parents take an interest in their child’s reading? Well if they take an interest now, Proliteracy says parents could actually help the U.S. save over $225 billion a year, all while forming bonds with their children that will last them a lifetime.

Maxwell Lynch, Joplin Kid, said, “It’s better than watching a movie, because they’re so many books, so many varieties, that your imagination takes flight and I just love it.”

Literacy and reading comprehension continue to be a problem across the country, which makes national family literacy month an important time to change this. Parents are wanting to make sure that they take their time to be involved with their children’s love of reading.

Rachael Lynch, Joplin Resident, said, “I want to make sure that my children are reading because it helps with their brain development, sheer knowledge and to instill a love of reading that’s gonna continue their whole life.”

Libraries are also making sure that they can contribute to a child’s love of reading. The Joplin Public Library even creates special lists of books that fit what a child may be looking for so that their interest is met.

Christina Gibson, Joplin Children’s Librarian, said, “We just like to give lots of resources so that reading is as easy as possible. It gives them a sense of freedom and a sense of independence to look through that book themselves.”

Even during a pandemic, families can work together and create reading based around what their kids are learning in school, whether it’s in person—or online.

“My children are part of the virtual eagles program, so this semester we’re finding things that will compliment what they’re learning online.”

All while creating those important relationships with your child.

“All just together and that’s to me all that matters, the togetherness and happy, I just really like reading,” said Maxwell.

It’s important to call your local libraries to make sure what options are available for your family. Even reading just 15 minutes a day can lead to improved language skills, concentration and creativity.