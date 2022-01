Oklahoma- Justin Tyler Hinkle was murdered in early September, 2014, at the age of 24 in Seminole County. Justin’s body was discovered in a rural area on Sept. 9th, 2014. The Medical Examiner was unable to determine the exact cause of Hinkle’s death. Today would have been Justin’s 32nd birthday.

If you have any information about his death, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email information to tips@osbi.ok.gov. Your can remain anonymous.