BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell, 51 of Gravette, was killed during a traffic accident while serving as a Wreath Across America escort on Saturday, Dec. 17.
On Sunday, despite the cold temperatures, dozens of first responders gathered to escort his body from the Benton County Coroner’s Office in Bentonville to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. People showed up in Bentonville to pay respects along the procession route.
The procession began on Melissa Drive, then turned right onto I Street before heading down 14th Street and turning onto Interstate 49. As part of the procession tradition, first responders across the state often line the route in their respective communities to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Drivers should pay close attention if they travel along I-49 or I-40 on Sunday. The procession will end in Little Rock.
Detective Newell served for 24 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, starting his career in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. Most recently, he was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.
At this time, there is no public information available about funeral services for Newell. Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 for updates as we learn more information.