SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein or the equivalent of 400,000 meals to support communities of Broken Bow and Idabel in Southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw Nation tribal citizens, Tyson team members, volunteers and first responders affected by the storms.

Tyson team members impacted by the storms are also encouraged to apply to the company’s Helping Hands program which offers financial assistance to employees following a disaster or personal hardship.

“Our hearts go out to those who suffered damage in Southeast Oklahoma and want to do our part to help the people affected,” said David Bray, group president, poultry, Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to help those in need.”

“Having a partner like Tyson Foods give such needed resources to our tribal members and communities in the Choctaw Nation means so much to us,” said Teresa Jackson, Senior Executive Officer of Tribal Services for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “We appreciate their contributions and are praying for those impacted by the recent storms.”