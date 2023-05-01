Caller places bomb threats to Rogers, Jay and Grove grocery stories

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A bomb threat to the Harps Food Store chain hit the Grove store on Saturday night.

The Grove store was evacuated for around two hours and then eventually cleared, said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris.

The call was received around 9:30 p.m., Morris said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the hoaxes, said Jay Police Chief Rick Pike.

Pike said the Rogers store was the first grocery store hit last week.

The Arkansas-based food chain has 114 stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.