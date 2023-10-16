FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center will have two shows of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Cher Show” on Sunday, Nov. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“The Cher Show” is a three-woman play about her life from a kid, starting out and the icon she is known as now. The show is filled with 35 of her songs and many gown changes.

Tickets for “The Cher Show” are on sale now and start at $35. Purchase show and cocktail class tickets at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.