(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. is home to some of the best road trips anywhere in the world, as the average American spends nearly 300 hours driving — covering approximately 11,000 miles each year — according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. With all that time spent on the road, America is no stranger to traffic fatalities. In fact, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) claims more than 40,000 people die in car crashes each year.

But, drivers are not the only ones to blame for traffic fatalities. Some states are more dangerous than others when it comes to driving, and according to a new study, Arkansas ranks among the top five states in the U.S. that have the deadliest roads.

Just behind Mississippi and South Carolina — Arkansas has the third highest rate of fatal crashes per 100,000 people, with 22.9. Among the most dangerous roads in the “Natural State” is Highway 7, which is full of steep hills and curves. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 82% of Arkansas drivers wear seatbelts, which is below the national average and may contribute to the high number of traffic fatalities.

When comparing Arkansas with the rest of the Four States — Oklahoma ranks 8th with 19.1 fatal crashes per 100,000 people — Missouri ranks 14th with 16.5 fatal crashes — while Kansas ranks 20th with 14.4.

The primary data from the study was collected by the Zinda Law Group, and comes from analyzing IIHS fatal crash statistics. This allowed experts to calculate and rank which states experience the most motor vehicle fatal crashes per 100,000 people. You can read more about some of the deadliest roads in America, HERE.