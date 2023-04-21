Four of the seven "best small towns to retire in Arkansas" are located in the Northwest part of the state

Fayetteville, Arkansas (photo courtesy: The Associated Press).

ARKANSAS — An online source for geographical information from all over the world has picked the best small towns to retire in Arkansas — and the majority of those towns are located in the Northwest corner of the state.

A recent article on World Atlas names Arkansas’s seven best small towns for settling down to retire. Out of those seven small towns in “The Natural State,” four of them are located within a short distance of each other, in the Northwest corner of the state.

This “best of” list names the following small towns in Arkansas for those who are ready to retire:

Eureka Springs Hot Springs Bella Vista Mountain Home Fayetteville Bentonville Heber Springs

Bella Vista, Bentonville and Fayetteville are all located just a few minutes drive from one another, along Interstate 49. Also located in Northwest Arkansas: Eureka Springs, which is situated in the Ozark Mountains, one hour east of Bella Vista.

Kalene Griffith, President and CEO of Visit Bentonville says Northwest Arkansas has a unique charm that’s attractive those looking for a place to settle into for retirement.

“With all of our attractions and the special things we have going on in the community, there’s always something to do and there are so many ways to get involved. I think with all of our communities in a central location, it helps to create opportunities for you to and meet others with similar interests,” said Griffith.

Griffith claims it’s all about what each community in Northwest Arkansas has to offer the public, that makes the region not only a great place to retire, but a great place to live and raise a family.

“I talk to people all the time about their college kids that are looking to move back to our area, and not move somewhere else. I think that tells a special story about us — when people that leave and go away to college, turn around and want to move back because there’s opportunities, there’s quality of life, and there’s innovation happening here. I think what’s what makes Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas such a special place to live, at any age,” says Griffith.

You can read more about World Atlas’s “Best Small Towns To Retire In Arkansas,” HERE.