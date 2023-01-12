WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — An employee of a Northwest Arkansas sporting goods store was one of three witnesses called to the stand on the third day of Richard Barnett’s January 6, 2021 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, is facing eight federal charges for his actions during the riot in Washington. A jury was seated and opening arguments in his trial began on January 10.

On January 11, the government called a trio of witnesses to testify: a member of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s staff, a Capitol police officer, and Gerald Stutte, an employee at the Bass Pro Shops location in Rogers. The defense had previously filed a motion seeking to exclude testimony from U.S. Capitol Police Captain Carneysha Mendoza as “irrelevant and highly prejudicial” but that request was denied by the court.

Testimony by Pelosi staffer Emily Berrett carried over after she first took the stand on January 10. Gerald Stutte, a Bass Pro Shops asset protection lead, was the final witness of the day. He sold items that Barnett brought to the Capitol, including a stun gun, and the jury was shown video footage of the purchase as well as a receipt for the items the defendant bought.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial resumed on January 12.