FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With March Madness in full swing and college sports fans cheering their hearts out across the country, online sportsbook NJ.bet conducted a survey to determine schools’ fans with the worst behavior.

According to the results of that study, Arkansas fans ranked in the top 10 for “Most Obnoxious NCAA Chants,” checking in at #8. Fellow SEC schools Alabama (#2), Florida (#3), Kentucky (#5) and LSU (#11) joined the Hogs’ supporters in the top 12.

The Razorbacks fans were not deemed poorly behaved in any of the survey’s other categories. The report listed a top 20 ranking of “Worst-Behaved Fans,” with Duke’s Cameron Crazies named the worst of the worst, with “annoying chants” and “heckle too much” cited as the top two reasons.

Some of Arkansas’ rivals were in the top 10 there, including Alabama (#2, for heckling too much and using profanity), Kentucky (#3, for heckling too much and complaining about referees) and Texas (#9, for drinking too much and annoying chants). The Hogs’ Saturday opponent in the second round of the big dance, Kansas, was ranked #11.

The methodology and complete results of the report are available here.