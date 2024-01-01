LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, many new laws will take effect in Arkansas.

KNWA/FOX24 reviewed the list of new laws and picked out five worth knowing for Arkansans.

The law will cut income taxes in the state of Arkansas. It will reduce the personal income tax rate to 4.4% for those with a net income greater than $24,300. The corporate income tax rate will be lowered for corporations with a net income greater than $11,000 to 4.8%.

Gov. Sanders signed the bill on April 11 and said that the measure will cut $150 million from personal income tax and $36 million from corporate income tax.

The Protect Arkansas Act requires people convicted of committing, attempting, or aiding in felony offenses, including murder, rape, aggravated robbery, trafficking, and sex crimes involving minors to serve their full sentences. Those convicted of other will be required to serve at least 85% of their sentences.

For more information on the act, click here.

This law changes how Arkansans will be able to access their medical records. Your healthcare provider will not have to provide customers with physical copies of medical records if they are available online. Healthcare providers will not be required to provide electronic records either.

Public safety employees will be eligible for counseling following involvement in traumatic events. Police officers, firefighters, national guardsmen, sheriffs and sheriff’s deputies and other public safety employees can become eligible for mental health treatment that can be covered by their employer if they are involved in a traumatic event.

The State Fire Prevention Commission will work with local government to look into the viability of providing similar coverage for volunteer firefighters.

This law will change how Arkansas will file taxes. It will require people who have an average of $5,000 in gross receipts tax liability or monthly compensating use tax liability per month to file their taxes online. The fee for filing taxes online may be waived if the fee causes “undue hardship on the taxpayer.”

Other notable laws taking effect on Jan. 1, 2024, include these:

Act 316 : requires healthcare providers to offer depression screenings to mothers at the time of birth (can be refused, but will be noted in their records).

: requires healthcare providers to offer depression screenings to mothers at the time of birth (can be refused, but will be noted in their records). Act 8 : clarifies an existing law about sentencing on felony offenses with a firearm. Anyone sentenced after Jan. 1 for a felony with a firearm is not eligible for early release.

: clarifies an existing law about sentencing on felony offenses with a firearm. Anyone sentenced after Jan. 1 for a felony with a firearm is not eligible for early release. Act 584 : fentanyl felonies are ineligible for early release.

: fentanyl felonies are ineligible for early release. Act 202 : requires law enforcement to receive training concerning Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

: requires law enforcement to receive training concerning Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Act 106: changes how one can be disqualified from unemployment benefits.

For more of the laws passed earlier this year going into effect in 2024, click here.