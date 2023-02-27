LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced her choice for the next Surgeon General in the state of Arkansas.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Kay Chandler will serve as Arkansas’ next Surgeon General, bringing strong leadership and years of medical expertise to the Department of Health,” Sanders said in a February 27 media release. “Dr. Chandler is a skilled, qualified OB-GYN who has spent decades serving women across Arkansas.”

The Governor added that she looks forward to working with the new Surgeon General “to protect the health, well-being, and individual freedoms of Arkansans.”

According to the media release, Dr. Chandler has served as an OB-GYN at Cornerstone Clinic in Little Rock since 1997 and has been named Best OB-GYN by Little Rock Family Magazine and AY Magazine. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Hendrix College, received her M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and completed her residency training at UAMS.

Dr. Chandler also serves on the board for the Pulaski County Medical Society and on the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Medical Society.