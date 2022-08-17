LOS ANGELES — Garth Brooks is set to open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri. The concert will be October 1st, 7:00 PM.



The newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a natural amphitheater that overlooks Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas, allowing guests to embrace the beauty and grandeur of the great outdoors.



The Thunder Ridge land has been set aside in a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from events held at the Nature Arena will go to further enhance Thunder Ridge and support conservation. The vision for the future is to host other outdoor events by similar world-class entertainers.



“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best entertainers of our generation, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”



Tickets will be on sale, Friday, August 26th at 10:00 AM CT.



There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. There are only two ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, August 26th.



Tickets will cost $98.95, all inclusive.



The tour abides by all state and venue Covid rules.



*PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK