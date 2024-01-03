ARKANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — A park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas earns a top spot on the list of “America’s Most Stunning Botanical Gardens.” Blue Spring Heritage Center is revealed to be the second-most stunning botanical garden in the U.S.

Pergola and pavilion designers at Pergola Kits USA analyzed the number of Tripadvisor reviews that contained positive descriptors, such as ‘stunning,’ ‘beautiful,’ ‘breathtaking,’ and ‘gorgeous,’ across 260 botanical gardens in the U.S. Each botanical garden has been ranked based on the percentage of reviews containing these beauty keywords.

Topping the list of America’s most stunning botanical gardens is Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee, Florida, with 77.96% of its Tripadvisor reviews containing keywords describing the beauty of the garden.

The garden was first planted in 1923 by Alfred B. and Louise Maclay after they purchased the property for their winter home. It features spectacular architecture, a secret garden, a reflection pool, and hundreds of camellias and azaleas.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Blue Spring Heritage Center is coming in second in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, with 77.35% of its Tripadvisor reviews describing its stunning features. This rich cultural experience honors the Cherokee people during the Trail of Tears, and encourages visitors to connect with the beautiful native gardens. The Blue Spring pours 38 million gallons of crystal-clear water daily, providing a true spectacle.

On Tripadvisor, Blue Spring Heritage Center has a total of 467 reviews, with an overall review score of 4.5 out of 5. A review from September 2023 said the following:

“We had a free half-day and tried this site out. Easy access from Eureka Springs. There is a fee. It is worth the cost. Beautiful landscapes and natural beauty. There is a tremendous amount of history here including a link to the Trail of Tears. We took a lot of pictures. Stopped at the Anglers Cafe on the way back to our B&B for some great catfish. Recommend this natural treasure to anyone.” Tripadvisor user: mdwOK — Stillwater, Oklahoma

(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

Another location in Arkansas also made the list of “America’s Most Stunning Botanical Gardens.”

In fifth place is Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with 75.35% of its Tripadvisor reviews complimenting the garden’s breathtaking features. As the botanical garden of the University of Arkansas, Garvan Woodland Gardens showcases a rich assortment of flora, fauna, and pines while impressing visitors with the scenery of the surrounding Ouachita Mountains.

