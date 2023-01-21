FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — People have concerns about the bigger impact Senate Bill 43 will have on other performing arts. One lawmaker who supports the bill said people don’t have to worry about theater performances being affected.

SB43 is the bill that would classify drag performances as an adult-oriented business that couldn’t be viewed by minors.

Northwest Arkansas drag performer, Jeremy Stuthard, said one of his favorite gowns he wears weighs 20 pounds in rhinestones, He said every pound is worth it for how he feels when he wears it as his drag queen persona, Taylor Madison Monroe.

“You feel like you’re walking down the red carpet at the Oscars,” he said.

He said his love for being a drag performer started 20 years ago in the theater.

“I tried out for a play at the University of Arkansas and I did not get cast,” he said. “I was really upset about it because theater was huge in high school for me. So one of my friends said, ‘why don’t you try drag’ and we did. We had a great time.”

Stuthard said SB43 is vaguely written and worries it could have a bigger impact on performing arts like theater. This is as hundreds are flocking to the Walton Arts Center this weekend to see the popular Broadway show, “Tootsie.”

“The leading role is a drag entertainer,” said Stuthard. “It’s a man dressed up as a woman so that would be illegal in the state of Arkansas. ‘Kinky Boots’ is another huge musical that comes through here all the time and that wouldn’t be able to happen.”

Republican State Representative Robin Lundstrum supports SB43. She said this isn’t a valid concern.

“Nobody’s gone after Shakespeare and that’s been going on for 100 years and we’ve survived,” she said. “Nobody’s going after Shakespeare, I would challenge them to read the bill.”

At this time, there are no explicit exclusions in the bill for theater productions.

The bill defines a drag performance as one or more performers “who exhibit a gender identity that is different from the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup or other accessories that are traditionally worn by members of and are meant to exaggerate the gender identity of the performer’s opposite sex.”

It’s also defined as someone who “sings, lip synchs, dances or otherwise performs before an audience.”

The bill says an adult-oriented business can’t be on public property.

“This is specifically addressing drag performance,” she said. “Let’s not blow this up and make it a big drama. It’s just protecting children and I would think we could all agree on that.”

KNWA/FOX24 reached out several times to the Walton Arts Center for comment but did not hear back.