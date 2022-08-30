BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A boy dies and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain after heavy flooding in Bentonville on August 29.

Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says juveniles were playing in the water in a retention area at SE C and SE 28th Street near the Walton Crossing Apartments.

Boydston says a boy became distressed and a woman entered the area to assist.

A press release from the Bentonville Police Department says the boy was 11 years old and the woman is 47 years old.

The woman and the boy were pulled into the storm drain.

Boydston says both were recovered by Bentonville Fire crews and taken to NW Medical Center in Bentonville.

According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, the child ultimately died at the hospital.

Bentonville police say this is an active investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.