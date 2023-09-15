LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A case of a rare, brain-destroying infection has been found in an Arkansas resident.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person was killed by the infection, Naegleria fowleri, after likely being exposed at a splash pad.

KNWA/FOX24’s sister station KARK 4 News & FOX 16 confirmed that the victim was a child.

“The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), through an investigation involving testing and inspection, concluded that the individual was likely exposed at the Country Club of Little Rock splash pad,” the release said.

The ADH says that multiple samples from the pool and splash pad were sent to the CDC, which later reported that on splash pad sample was confirmed to have viable Naegleria fowleri.

The release describes it as a rare infection that “destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and in certain cases, death.”

The ADH says that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“The Country Club of Little Rock voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad, and they both remain closed. Naegleria fowleri cannot infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person. The last case reported in Arkansas was in 2013. Only about three people in the United States get infected each year, but these infections are usually fatal,” the release said.

The ADH says that Naegleria fowleri lives in soil and warm, freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds and hot springs, as well as pools and splash pads that “are not properly maintained.”

“Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri infection typically start with severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting and then progress to stiff neck, seizures, and coma that can lead to death. Symptoms usually begin about five days after infection but can start within one to twelve days,” the ADH said.