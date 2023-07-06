BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cave Springs father is suing a Bentonville preschool after his child was reportedly inappropriately touched.

The father filed the suit on behalf of his child, a student at the preschool.

Defendants in the suit include Wild About Learning Academy, the preschool, Dina Ford, the preschool’s CEO and owner, and John Does 1-4.

The father’s complaint claims that on Feb. 28 of this year his daughter was inappropriately touched by three of her classmates. The complaint states this occurred over a lengthy period of time without teacher or staff intervention.

The teacher or staff member assigned to the classroom was not properly managing or supervising the classroom, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says that Ford and the preschool knew about the touching moments after occurred but did not call the parents until the next afternoon, more than 24 hours later.

The lawsuit says that Ford led the parents to believe that the touching lasted no more than a second and was not worth concern. However, after reviewing video footage from the classroom, the classmate that had inappropriately touched the child was deemed a “predator” and was unenrolled from the school.

The complaint states that a former employee of the school spoke with the mother of the alleged victim and informed her that the touching lasted far longer than one second and consisted of “lengthy mature sexual touching,” and that the school’s administration had referred to the event as “sexual assault.”

The lawsuit says that the parents felt misled by Ford’s original description of the event and they unenrolled their child after Ford refused them access to the video footage.

The complaint says that Ford “set out on a course of conduct to conceal and withhold the video footage involving the inappropriate touching,” and that the defendants participated in negligence, including negligent hiring, supervising, retention and training.

The parents claim that the child still suffers from the trauma of the incident and requests damages for past and future medical expenses for the child, among other costs.

Additionally, the suit asks the court for declaratory judgement by ordering Wild About Learning to implement and follow policies that will ensure proper classroom supervision, and that employees are competent and qualified.

The parents have requested a jury trial.

In emails attached to the complaint as evidence, Ford claims that the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education conducted an investigation and a complaint against the school was “unfounded.”