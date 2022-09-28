NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Fayetteville Police department as the search continues for the body of Allison Maria Castro.

Allison Castro, 28. Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

On September 27, Kacey Jennings, 29 was arrested and is facing charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with Castro’s death.

Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department

A spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that officers are searching for “potential evidence” near Beaver Lake in Benton County.

UPDATE: The search ended for the day shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will resume on Thursday.