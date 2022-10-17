DECATUR, Ark. – A Decatur man was shot and killed by Benton County authorities on Saturday, Arkansas State Police said.

Nelson Amos, 71, died on a local road after he encountered a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy while brandishing a handgun, according to the ASP release. The deputy fired his rifle, striking Amos. Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 22891 Falling Springs Road shortly before noon on Saturday after a resident reported hearing gunfire on Amos’ property, the release states.

The Arkansas State Police are conducting the investigation into the fatal shooting and will submit a report to the Benton County prosecuting attorney. Prosecutors will determine whether the use of deadly force by the sheriff’s deputy was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Amos’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.