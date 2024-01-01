ARKANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — New research reveals the states that are lacking when it comes to internet access — particularly fast internet access, or broadband.
The data, conducted by mobile and telecommunication experts, NetworkBuildz examined the quality, speed, strength, and cost of internet in all 50 states. These factors were then combined in an index to give each state a total score to discover where it’s easiest and most convenient to go online in America.
Among the top ten states with the worst broadband connectivity is Arkansas. The state ranks as the eighth state with the worst internet access, with an index score of 36.52.
Recently, the state of Arkansas hired Broadband Development Group (BDG) to conduct a six-month, statewide study to develop a comprehensive master plan and determine the true state of broadband coverage in Arkansas. Published in 2022, the study became known as the Arkansas Broadband Master Plan. The introduction of the plan states the following:
“Historically, Arkansas has had less available broadband internet access than other states. Our largely rural population has lacked the broadband infrastructure necessary to take advantage of the technologies needed to access healthcare and education and compete and prosper in the 21st Century. Authoritative sources confirm that many families and businesses in the state lack reliable, affordable, high-quality broadband internet access.”Introduction, 2022 Arkansas Broadband Master Plan
States With The Worst Internet Access
|RANK
|STATE
|INDEX SCORE
|1
|Alaska
|9.61
|2
|Montana
|26.11
|3
|West Virginia
|27.62
|4
|Idaho
|29.32
|5
|New Mexico
|33.38
|6
|Wyoming
|33.81
|7
|Oregon
|34.84
|8
|Arkansas
|36.52
|9
|Arizona
|37.80
|10
|Michigan
|39.12
|11
|Nebraska
|40.19
|12
|Washington
|40.35
|13
|Louisiana
|41.31
|14
|Colorado
|41.87
|15
|Virginia
|42.54
|16
|Nevada
|42.72
|17
|Wisconsin
|43.79
|18
|Florida
|45.16
|19
|California
|46.25
|20
|Mississippi
|46.27
|21
|North Carolina
|46.36
|22
|Georgia
|46.99
|23
|Alabama
|47.27
|24
|Oklahoma
|47.51
|25
|South Carolina
|47.69
|26
|Maine
|49.02
|27
|Minnesota
|49.66
|28
|Missouri
|51.99
|29
|Hawaii
|52.13
|30
|South Dakota
|52.38
|31
|Delaware
|52.53
|32
|Kentucky
|52.61
|33
|Iowa
|52.72
|34
|Vermont
|53.85
|35
|Texas
|53.88
|36
|Utah
|54.06
|37
|Ohio
|54.98
|38
|Indiana
|57.22
|39
|Tennessee
|59.61
|40
|Kansas
|61.69
|41
|Pennsylvania
|63.07
|42
|Maryland
|63.92
|43
|North Dakota
|64.72
|44
|Massachusetts
|65.44
|45
|Rhode Island
|65.82
|46
|Illinois
|67.98
|47
|New York
|68.42
|48
|New Hampshire
|68.81
|49
|New Jersey
|72.75
|50
|Connecticut
|80.87
The study revealed that Alaska is the state with the worst internet access by some distance, with an overall index score of just 9.61 out of 100. Alaska’s ranking is due to the state’s slow internet speeds, high monthly costs, and lack of internet availability.
On the other end of the scale, Connecticut has the best internet access in America, with an overall index score of 80.87. The state’s average download speed of 237.66 megabytes per second and its average upload speed of 34.65 megabytes per second.