ARKANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — New research reveals the states that are lacking when it comes to internet access — particularly fast internet access, or broadband.

The data, conducted by mobile and telecommunication experts, NetworkBuildz examined the quality, speed, strength, and cost of internet in all 50 states. These factors were then combined in an index to give each state a total score to discover where it’s easiest and most convenient to go online in America.

Among the top ten states with the worst broadband connectivity is Arkansas. The state ranks as the eighth state with the worst internet access, with an index score of 36.52.

Recently, the state of Arkansas hired Broadband Development Group (BDG) to conduct a six-month, statewide study to develop a comprehensive master plan and determine the true state of broadband coverage in Arkansas. Published in 2022, the study became known as the Arkansas Broadband Master Plan. The introduction of the plan states the following:

“Historically, Arkansas has had less available broadband internet access than other states. Our largely rural population has lacked the broadband infrastructure necessary to take advantage of the technologies needed to access healthcare and education and compete and prosper in the 21st Century. Authoritative sources confirm that many families and businesses in the state lack reliable, affordable, high-quality broadband internet access.” Introduction, 2022 Arkansas Broadband Master Plan

States With The Worst Internet Access

RANK STATE INDEX SCORE 1 Alaska 9.61 2 Montana 26.11 3 West Virginia 27.62 4 Idaho 29.32 5 New Mexico 33.38 6 Wyoming 33.81 7 Oregon 34.84 8 Arkansas 36.52 9 Arizona 37.80 10 Michigan 39.12 11 Nebraska 40.19 12 Washington 40.35 13 Louisiana 41.31 14 Colorado 41.87 15 Virginia 42.54 16 Nevada 42.72 17 Wisconsin 43.79 18 Florida 45.16 19 California 46.25 20 Mississippi 46.27 21 North Carolina 46.36 22 Georgia 46.99 23 Alabama 47.27 24 Oklahoma 47.51 25 South Carolina 47.69 26 Maine 49.02 27 Minnesota 49.66 28 Missouri 51.99 29 Hawaii 52.13 30 South Dakota 52.38 31 Delaware 52.53 32 Kentucky 52.61 33 Iowa 52.72 34 Vermont 53.85 35 Texas 53.88 36 Utah 54.06 37 Ohio 54.98 38 Indiana 57.22 39 Tennessee 59.61 40 Kansas 61.69 41 Pennsylvania 63.07 42 Maryland 63.92 43 North Dakota 64.72 44 Massachusetts 65.44 45 Rhode Island 65.82 46 Illinois 67.98 47 New York 68.42 48 New Hampshire 68.81 49 New Jersey 72.75 50 Connecticut 80.87 The data, conducted by mobile and telecommunication experts, NetworkBuildz examined the quality, speed, strength, and cost of internet in all 50 states.

The study revealed that Alaska is the state with the worst internet access by some distance, with an overall index score of just 9.61 out of 100. Alaska’s ranking is due to the state’s slow internet speeds, high monthly costs, and lack of internet availability.

On the other end of the scale, Connecticut has the best internet access in America, with an overall index score of 80.87. The state’s average download speed of 237.66 megabytes per second and its average upload speed of 34.65 megabytes per second.