Northwest Arkansas group donates bikes to University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkans. — In tonight’s dose of good news…

A northwest Arkansas organization made a special donation to a University of Arkansas group.

The organization ‘Pedal It Forward’ donated 20 bikes during the U-of-A ‘Bike Block Party’ last week — to help international students who may need transportation.

Kenny Williams of ‘Pedal It Forward’ says the donation is a great way to help students on campus.

“A bike provides a way for them to get around, explore Fayetteville, get outside and be with friends, and also have a recreational opportunity built in,” said Kenny Williams, ‘Pedal It Forward.’

“The bike will kinda help me to easily go to anywhere I want to go to, unless it’s too far,” said Victor Onwukwe, UA Student from Nigeria.

‘Pedal It Forward’ is a Benton County based non-profit group that helps give bicycles to people that may not be able to afford one.

