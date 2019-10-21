Northwest Arkansas battered by storms, one person dead

(KNWA) — Severe storms hammered Northwest Arkansas early Monday morning.

One person is dead after a large tree fell on a home in Rogers due to high winds around 12:30 AM, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service.

More than 12,000 people were without power as storms rolled through the region overnight.

And a number of roads remain closed this morning in Benton County from downed trees and power lines.

The storms also created a hassle at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

According to a Facebook post, XNA lost power Monday morning.

They do have emergency generators, which allowed TSA to scan people through security.

Several morning and afternoon flights have been canceled.