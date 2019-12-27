Northpark Mall still seeing holiday rush

JOPLIN, Mo. — The day after Christmas is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

And that was the case with the Northpark Mall in Joplin.

Tricia Herrera and her daughter Mazie from Baxter Springs were among the shoppers who braved the crowds in search of post holiday bargains.

Tricia Herrera, After Christmas Shopper, said, “We came shopping with some Christmas money and returned some things that didn’t fit, we were just at home and really didn’t have much to do so we and so we thought we would come out and see what was going on.”

According to the National Retail Federation, 68% of people said they plan on shopping after Christmas.