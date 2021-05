JOPLIN, Mo. — What summer season is complete without a carnival, and lucky for the Four States there’s one visiting them this week.

The Spring Carnival of Evans United Shows, has returned to the Northpark Mall in Joplin and it’s been extended.

It will feature food, rides, games and of course plenty of lights.

This will mark the return of the carnival to the area after it failed to come to Joplin last year due to the pandemic.

This year, it will stay until Sunday, June 6.