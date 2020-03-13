Northpark Mall Cancels/Postpones Planned Events

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin shopping center is canceling, or postponing, all scheduled events for the foreseeable future.
Northpark Mall officials say out of an abundance of caution and concerns over the COVID-19 Coronavirus, they’re canceling this year’s Easter Bunny photo program.
That event, and all others planned, will be either postponed or will not happen at all.
Officials say the decision was made after reviewing the CDC’s guidelines on public meetings and events.
They will continue to monitor updates from the CDC and local health agencies to decide if any events may resume.
The health and well-being of the community we serve, our customers, employees, and retail partners is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and based on guidelines for public meetings and events from the CDC and other governmental agencies, we have made the decision to cancel or postpone all planned events, which includes our seasonal Easter Bunny photo program.
We will continue to monitor updates from the CDC as well as local health officials and governmental agencies and will resume our event schedule as soon as it is appropriate.