OKLAHOMA — The Northeastern Tribal Health System is ready to give covid-19 vaccines to all adults in the Northeast Oklahoma Area.

Anyone interested, who is 18 and older, will get the Moderna vaccine. They do not have to be a tribal member. But, there will be limited appointments each day, which are required to receive the shot.

Hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Just call 918-542-1655 to book an appointment.