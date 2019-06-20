Northeast Tech hopes to bridge rural healthcare gap in Oklahoma

AFTON, Okla. —

Rural healthcare is front and center for Oklahoma state legislators.

Healthcare providers to meet with legislators at Afton’s Northeast Tech campus to discuss what can be done. They talked about the separation urban and rural areas often have with healthcare options. Lawmakers say bigger cities often times dominate when it comes time to make decisions for medical care in the state. In those big cities, they get more help from other agencies, something rural hospitals don’t see. So, Northeast Tech is hoping to bridge that gap.

“Just it’s critical to my area of the state. We serve the five northeast counties so we are not metro. We have to keep the facilities open that are here and we have to keep the laws to where those people can have the training they need.” Tony Cordray, Northeast Tech Training Coordinator

Legislators are having discussions with many rural towns to find the biggest needs in those communities.