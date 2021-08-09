Northeast parts of Oklahoma are being highlighted for tourism

NORTHEAST, OK – From music to fishing, many tourism opportunities present themselves in Northeast Oklahoma.

State officials are launching their Recreational Trails program to highlight different tourism attractions in the sooner state.

To do this, the state plans on pushing some of their up coming COVID-19 relief fund into tourism.

According to the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President, Donnie Crain, this program will benefit areas like Grove where they pride themselves on their lake.

“We host some of the largest fishing tournaments in the world at Grand Lake, and we always like to promote it not only as a place where our pros fish, but it’s also that place where the amateur anglers, they can come out here and fish just like the pros do.” Cain says.

Crain adds this program will highlight all of the different kinds of fishing available in the area.