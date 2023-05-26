DELAWARE COUNTY — An amateur Grove historical researcher wants to bring attention to the highest form of sacrifice by two cousins killed in Vietnam 55 years ago.

Paul Dell Herschbach, Edmond Greer, Jr. and Larry Butler all once lived within a mile of each other in the Butler area of eastern Delaware County, said Aaron Kidd.

Paul Dell Herschbach

Photograph provided by the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Faces

Kidd, a novice researcher for the past 11 years, poured over old and faded Grove Sun news stories and slowly discovered the sobering loss of one family.

The Vietnam War lasted from 1954 to 1975 and around 1,000 Oklahomans died or were severely injured in battle, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. There were 28 young men from Craig, Delaware and Ottawa counties that lost their lives.

Herschbach and Greer were cousins, Kidd said.

“They were buried a few feet away from each other at Butler cemetery,” Kidd said. “They were posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.”

Herschbach, a 1966 Grove graduate, was Grove’s first Vietnam casualty. Butler was killed about six weeks later and Greer was killed three months later and was the county’s fifth casualty, Kidd said after reading articles about the men’s deaths from The Grove Sun.

Elmo Larry Butler

Photograph from the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Faces

Altogether there were nine casualties from Delaware County. The other casualties were Private First Class William O. Edmonds, Captain Junior Ledford, Sgt. Edward Denzel Burnett, Sp4-Gerald Going, PFC Earl Wayne Jennings and CPL Stephen Lee Martino.

Herschbach joined the Army on October 4, 1966, and his tour of duty began on April 7, 1967. He was assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division. On February 21, 1968, Herschbach and his unit were on a mission from Firebase Ross to Landing Zone Baldy, when the convoy he was in struck a North Vietnamese mine, just over two miles from Que Son, South Vietnam.

Herschbach was killed by shrapnel, and listed as missing in action. His funeral was held on March 10, 1968, at the First Baptist Church of Grove. An honor guard of fourteen men escorted the fallen soldier to Butler Cemetery where was buried with military honors, Kidd said.

Known as Edmond Junior, Greer attended Butler and Grove schools and married Charlotte Barnes of Jay on April 20, 1967. He was inducted into the Army on June 27, 1967, and his tour of duty began in December 1967. He was assigned to the C Co., 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division.

”Mr. & Mrs Edmond I. Greer Rural Route 2 South West City, Missouri 64863 Dear Mr. and Mrs. Greer, I extend my most profound sympathy to you on the recent loss of your son, Private First Class Edmond J. Greer, who died in the service of his country on 13 June 1968. On the afternoon of June 13, Edmond and his platoon we’re on a search and destroy mission in the vicinity of Quang Tri, Republic of Vietnam, when he was mortally wounded at approximately 1500 hours by enemy small arms fire. It may afford you some comfort to know that death came quickly and he was not subject to any unnecessary pain. News of your son’s death came as a shock to all who knew him, and his loss will be felt keenly in the organization. I sincerely hope the knowledge that Edmond was an exemplary soldier and died while serving his country will comfort you in this hour of great sorrow. Edmond’s enthusiasm and devotion to duty, no matter how difficult the missions were, identified his outstanding leadership abilities. He displayed the finest example of soldierly bearing, discipline, and conduct. I am proud to have served with him. Edmond received the ministration of his church by the Protestant Chaplain of our unit. A memorial service will be held when the Battalion returns to base camp. Once again, personally and for the officers and enlisted men of this unit, our sincere sympathy is extended to you in your bereavement. WALTER T. BOLTON Captain, Infantry Commanding” Letter to Greer’s parents, 1968

On June 13, 1968, Greer and his unit were out on a search and destroy mission in the Quang Tri area when he was mortally wounded by enemy small arms fire, Kidd said referring to a Grove Sun story about his death.

His funeral was held on June 30, 1968, at the Grove High School auditorium, Kidd said.

“The minister used as his text the 23rd Psalm, citing individual courage, individual commitment and individual salvation,” Kidd said referring to published reports.

An honor guard of 15 soldiers escorted Greer to Butler Cemetery, where he was buried with full military honors.

Greer was posthumously promoted to Corporal, Kidd said.

Elmo Larry Butler, the other man from the Butler area, was in the 2/60th. Infantry 9th. Div. Bravo Company. The 2/60th. encountered heavy enemy fire from a bunker line. He died on April 29, 1968.

Here is a list of Delaware, Craig and Ottawa County young men who died in Vietnam:

AFTON:

CPT ALVIE JUNIOR LEDFORD Jr

BIG CABIN:

SP4 MICHAEL LEE SLOAN

COLCORD:

PFC EARL WAYNE JENNINGS

FAIRLAND:

CAPT DWIGHT STANLEY CAMPBELL

GROVE:

SP4 PAUL DELL HERSCHBACH

PRIVATE FIRST CLASS WILLIAM O. EDMONDS

JAY:

SGT EDWARD DENZEL BURNETT

SP4 GERALD GOINS

CPL EDMOND JUNIOR GREER

CPL STEPHEN LEE MARTINO

MIAMI:

SGT LONNIE EUGENE DUMAS

PFC LEONARD ELZY EULITT

SGT GARY BRUCE MIDKIFF

CPL DONALD LEE RANKINS

2LT JAMES TERRY RANSTEAD

PFC THOMAS DALE ROBINSON

SP5 RONALD LLOYD SANDERS

SGT DREW DOUGLAS SHIPLEY

PICHER:

SFC FRED MONROE OWENS

PO3 JERRY LEONARD WILLIAMS

VINITA: