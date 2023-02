WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A Wyandotte man is in critical condition after being hit by an unknown driver Tuesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Braiden Barton, 18, was under the influence of illegal drugs when he ran onto OK-10 and was struck by an unknown vehicle around 4 a.m., the patrol said.

The collision happened about two miles southeast of Wyandotte.

Barton was transported to Mercy Hospital in critical condition, the patrol said.