JAY, Okla. — The remains of a World War II soldier killed over 80 years ago in a Japanese POW camp will be laid to rest near his sister on the family’s property in rural Delaware County.

U.S. Army Pfc. Lex L. Lillard, 20, of Tucson, Arizona, served with the Medical Department, 2nd General Hospital in the Philippines during World War II.

Lillard was born and raised near St. Louis, Mo. before he moved with his mother to Arizona and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

“We are a military family,” said Richard McQuoid, Lillard’s nephew.

Edward N. Lillard, an older brother served in World War II and McQuoid’s brother, Eddie McQuoid was a Marine, his other brother, Butch McQuoid, was an Army veteran and McQuoid, a Vietnam veteran.

As a member of the Jay American Legion, McQuoid escorted his uncle’s casket, carrying Lillard’s remains in an urn, from Tulsa to Jay with full military honors and a police escort.

A military service is set for Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at McQuoid’s rural Jay residence.

“We saw a double rainbow when we left Tulsa on the way home,” McQuoid said of his uncle’s final 90-mile homeward journey.

The Defense Department returns all the remains of POW and MIA soldiers in a casket even when there are a few remains, he said. Lillard’s remains, two bones from his right and left arms, were identified on May 22 and returned to the Lillard family on Sept. 19, McQuoid said.

“We plan to bury his urn next to my mother’s urn on my property next to a cross,” McQuoid said.

McQuoid said his mother, Gloria Lowry, and Lillard were brother and sister.

Lillard was captured in Bataan following the American surrender and after surviving the 65-mile Bataan Death March, Lillard died of malaria and dysentery on July 19, 1942, at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Nueva Ecija Province according to the Department of Defense records.

Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps. More than 2,500 POWs died at the Cabantuan POW camp during the war, according to a Department of Defense release.

Lillard was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312, according to military records.

Remains of U.S. soldiers at the Cabanatuan cemetery were exhumed and relocated to a U.S. military mausoleum near Manila. Twelve remains from Common Grave 312 were identified in 1947. The unidentified remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as Unknowns.

In January 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 312 were disinterred and sent to a laboratory for analysis.