GROVE, Okla. — A three-vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer truck sent a Grove woman to the hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The patrol reported that the crash happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. around 2.5 miles south of Grove.

Trea Riggs, 26, of Jay, was admitted to Freeman Hospital in Joplin in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, the patrol reported.

Cameron Gordon, 24, of Chelsea, the driver of a 2021 Freightliner Semi, a 15-year-old Grove boy driving a 2022 Toyota 4-Runner and his passenger, Niketa Mastin, 43, of Grove, were not injured, the patrol said.

The patrol reported Riggs and the teenage driver were southbound on US 59 and the semi-trailer truck was in the northbound lane.

The crash occurred when Riggs’ pickup truck swerved into the northbound lane to avoid hitting the 4-runner, who was yielding to oncoming traffic and struck the semi-trailer truck, the patrol said.

The patrol listed the cause of the crash as driving to fast for traffic conditions.