GROVE, Okla. — With the summer season wrapping up, many boat owners are preparing their vessels for the off-season. Candlewyck Cove Resort in Grove tells us those who mainly use their boat in the summer are starting to prepare their boats for the winter now.

Don Thompson with Candlewyck Cove Resort says the most important part is making sure all the water is out of the boat, to ensure it doesn’t freeze and bust a motor.

“In the motor, it can freeze and bust the block if you do not fog the cylinders or anything like that it can cause rust build-up. Just various things that could cause small issues which turn into big issues. You should probably put some fuel stabilizer in, and then cover them and if you can, put them under a carport or in the garage. It’s the best for them,” said Don Thompson, Manager, Candlewyck Cove.

Thompson says most boat owners wait until October, but it’s important to have those boats winterized before the first freeze.