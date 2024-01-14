MIAMI, Okla. — As negative temperatures and wind chills are upon us – officials with the Miami Animal Shelter want to remind folks it’s important to keep our furry friends safe and warm.

Miami Animal Shelter Manager Maycee Goza says temperatures below freezing can be dangerous – even deadly – for pets.

Goza says the most important thing to do is limit exposure to outdoor elements as much as possible – especially for pets who are typically indoors.

If an animal has to be outdoors – it’s important to get an appropriately sized dog house.

Additionally – she says you want to make sure the house is filled with proper insulation like straw or a heating pad.

“You don’t want to use blankets or hay because that will retain moisture and water and can lower the dog’s body temperature or cat body temperature very quickly and then make sure that you are providing extra food and water to those animals so they can get extra calories in and then they need to always have fresh water to drink so they don’t dehydrate,” said Maycee Goza, Miami Animal Shelter Manager.

Goza recommends not using heat lamps if you are using straw – because it is a major fire risk.