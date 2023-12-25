MIAMI, Okla. — A local library is ensuring the learning continues for kiddos during winter break, through several literacy programs.

The Miami Public Library offers free reading programs to Ottawa County residents.

They include Thousand Books Before Kindergarten – which you can register your child starting at birth and at any time.

Additional programs include the new Dolly Parton Imagination Library allowing children ages birth to 5 years old to receive a free book each month.

Also something for kids in 6th through 12th grade – One Hundred Books Before Graduation.

Library Director of Arts and Culture Callie Cortner says the library offers even more.

“We are constantly posting about all the things that we offer — because we are so much more than books. We often use a hashtag, not your grandma’s library, because that’s what people assume. They just assume that’s all we have as books. But we check out DVD players, DVDs, we have audiobooks. We have activity kits,” said Callie Cortner, Miami Public Library Director of Arts and Culture.

Cortner says the library will soon celebrate Dolly Days – in honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday.

From January 1st through the 19th – numerous activities will teach the community about the new Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.