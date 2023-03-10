Around 9% of Americans have some form of phobia

So what are you afraid of?

Is it spiders, snakes or clowns?

New research on the causes of coulrophobia, or a fear of clowns, was published this week in the Conversation, revealing more than 50% of individuals fear clowns, according to the publication.

The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit publisher of commentary and analysis articles.

An estimated 9.1% of Americans currently have some form of phobia. The safety experts at YourLocalSecurity.com have published America’s Most-Searched Phobias by state.

Oklahomans are most fearful of water or aquaphobia, according to the website.

Oddly enough Oklahoma has approximately 1,401 square miles of water area in its lakes and ponds – that’s larger than the state of Rhode Island, according to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

The Sooner state also has approximately 167,600 miles of rivers and streams, according to the state agency.

The phobia most searched for by Arkansas residents, is the fear of people or agoraphobia. Kansas residents turn to the Internet to search for fear of holes or trypophobia while Missouri residents are most fearful of spiders or arachnophobia.

So what is a phobia?

A phobia is an ancient Greek word meaning morbid fear.

A phobia is a persistent, excessive, unrealistic fear of an object, person, animal, activity, or situation, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Harvard Health Publishing is the consumer health education division of Harvard Medical School.

A phobia is a type of anxiety disorder and a person with a phobia either try to avoid the thing that triggers the fear or endures it with great anxiety and distress, according to Harvard Health Publishing.