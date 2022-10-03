WELCH, Okla. – A Welch man driving a golf cart died after crashing into a trailer, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Monday.

Stephen King, 60, died Sept. 21 at the scene, the patrol said.

The collision happened around 10 a.m. on US-59 approximately 151 feet west of St Louis Street in Welch, the patrol said.

The patrol said King was driving a 1994 Ez-cart golf cart and stopped in a private drive waiting on traffic to clear.

Stephen Hunter, 72, of Welch, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up and pulling a 20-foot gooseneck trailer.

King watched Hunter’s pick-up and trailer pass and accelerated to cross the road striking the side of the pick-up. He was knocked off the golf cart and was struck by the trailer being pulled by Hunter, the patrol said.

Hunter was not injured in the crash the patrol said.