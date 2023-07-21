MIAMI, Okla. — A northeast Oklahoma organization turns to professional drivers to help out families in need.

The Ottawa County Families Connections Foundation teamed up with the City of Miami and Buffalo Run Casino for a truck show this weekend. All proceeds are going to help children with special needs, like autism.

Organizers say that while there are resources out there, they’re not always accessible for the families in Ottawa County.

“We’re a small community and we don’t have access to a lot of the therapies that a lot of the bigger cities do and a lot of our families can’t afford to travel,” said Bless Parker, Mayor, City of Miami.

The show runs through tomorrow and offers food trucks and other vendors. It’s being hosted at Buffalo Run Casino.