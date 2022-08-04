OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man killed in a hit and run accident has been identified and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is looking for witnesses to the accident.

Richard Lee Atchley, 53, died on July 29, said Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal.

Atchley’s body was discovered around 1:45 p.m. near the 319-mile marker on the Will Rogers Turnpike by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority workers, he said.

“The cause of death was determined that Atchley was struck by a motor vehicle in the westbound lane of I-44,” Addington said. “The motor vehicle that struck Atchley did not stop or report the incident to the authorities.”

Authorities are asking if anyone was traveling on the Will Rogers Turnpike in the area of mile markers 319 to 320 on July 28 from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and saw an individual on or near the roadway or any motor vehicles that may have been stopped or struck something in the westbound lanes of I-44, please contact the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service at 918-238-3137.