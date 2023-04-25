CLEORA, Okla. — Two toddlers were injured, one fatally, after being hit by a pickup truck on Monday.

Scott Barr, 63, of Afton, driving his 1997 Chevrolet Pickup truck, was pulling into a driveway and ran over the girls, ages 1 and 2, the patrol said.

The patrol has not released the names of the Afton girls but did say the younger child died at St. Francis Hospital in Vinita with head injuries. The older child was admitted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with internal injuries.

The tragedy occurred around 5 p.m. approximately two miles south of Cleora. The case is still under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.