MIAMI, Okla. — Two Ottawa County men allegedly threw a defunct Molotov Cocktail at the sheriff’s office because one suspect felt disrespected by the police.

Emilio Miguel Gallardo, 20, and Dakota Samuel Johns, 22, both of Miami, were charged in federal court with malicious damage to federal property, possession of an unregistered destructive device and manufacturing an unregistered destructive device.

Their federal trial is set for Feb. 20 in Tulsa, according to court records.

The alleged device, a broken glass Jack Daniels bottle top with a black sock or rag sticking out of it was found on Nov. 27 along with additional pieces of the bottle near the entrance of the Sheriff’s Office, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Federal agents said Gallardo confessed the men took six or seven devices made from Jack Daniels bottles outfitted with gasoline-soaked rags and threw some of the makeshift bombs down on the ground as they walked to the sheriff’s office.

Gallardo allegedly said he didn’t “believe the building would burn due to its composition” and he “would have rather thrown the devices inside the building.”

Federal agents retrieved a Jack Daniels Southern Peach bottle, burnt pieces of cloth, and a fluid smelling like gasoline from the scene.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed the night before around 10 p.m. two men, later identified and Gallardo and Johns stopped in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

The surveillance camera footage shows the two men approach the front of the Sheriff’s Office, attempt to ignite the bottles and throw them at the front door. The affidavit states the bottle appeared to break but failed to ignite fully.

Authorities were able to trace the men’s whereabouts and they discovered an intact Molotov Cocktail sitting on a bench at Gallardo’s mother’s garage. It was described as being a “Jack Daniels Southern Peach glass bottle, with a gasoline-soaked rag protruding from the neck,” the affidavit states.

Gallardo told agents that he doesn’t like explosions and that he does like playing with fire.