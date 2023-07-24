Over 7,000 marijuana pot plants seized and destroyed

ZENA, Okla. – Missouri and Oklahoma state officials shut down two black market pot farms in Delaware County netting thousands of plants with a street value of $12 million.

Around 50 agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma and Missouri Highway Patrol, Delaware County Sheriff’s office and Delaware County District Attorney Drug Task Force served two warrants in Zena on Monday.

One man is in custody.

Zena is a small farming community located between Grove and Jay.

The illegal marijuana farms were Rainbow Flowers, LLC located at 6715 E. 380 Road and Premium Life Production, LLC located at 58266 E. 360, said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesperson.

“Both farms were involved in illegal black market sales to Missouri,” Woodward said.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.