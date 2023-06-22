NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Shangri-La’s newest activity park sailed away with the state’s top tourism honor.

Nestled on the Monkey Island arm of Grand Lake, the Anchor, an indoor-outdoor activity park was awarded the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association’s RedBud Award as the “Best New Attraction in Oklahoma.”

Shaun Tune, Director of Operations at The Anchor was joined by Director of Catering Linda Wall and Director of Communications Mike Williams to accept the honor which was presented by Jenifer Reynolds, Executive Director of the “Discover Oklahoma” television series and Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Chief of Staff Taylor Nelson.

The RedBud Awards represent the highest honor in the tourism industry in Oklahoma. Shangri-La had previously been honored as “Best Lodging in Oklahoma” in 2018 and the resort was named “Best Attraction in Oklahoma” in 2022.

The Anchor features tennis, pickleball, basketball, cornhole, sand volleyball, and a unique mini-Fenway WIFFLE®Ball park. It also includes a sports bar, food service, simulator bays with Trackman Golf and LaserShot shooting simulators and an arcade with virtual reality games and rides.

The luxury 119-room resort also offers a Top Five 27-hole Championship Golf Course, medical spa, indoor and outdoor pool with tanning ledge, splash pad, and pool bar.

Creation Safari Wildlife Park, an interactive animal park in Wyandotte, took home the Outstanding Agritourism Attraction award.

Sarah and Tim Sappington, Creation Safari Wildlife Park owners

The park allows visitors to pet and feed and view more than 200 animals from farm animals to bison, elk, zebras and antelopes.

“We are very honored to win the award,” said Tim Sappington, park owner.

Creation Safari Wildlife Park had 11,000 visitors to the park from April to November 2022, he said.

“We have had 8,500 visitors this year and it’s only June,” Sappington said.

The park’s fall festival is an instant attraction for families, with its hay maze, painted hay bales and other activities, he said.

“That’s what won us the award – the fall festival,” Sappington said.

The festival is expected to start in mid-September, he said.