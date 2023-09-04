GROVE, Okla. — A vehicle crash that sent two Grove residents to Joplin hospitals is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Danielle Russell, 36, was admitted to Mercy Hospital and Daniel Reed, 52, was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin. Both were admitted in fair condition with back injuries.

The patrol said that the crash occurred on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. on OK-10 near Grove. Russell’s 2005 Subaru Outback departed the roadway to the left striking an embankment causing it to go airborne.

The vehicle then rolled coming to rest on its top. Russell was pinned for approximately 30 minutes and extricated by the Grove Fire Department.