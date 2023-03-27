GROVE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the cause of one-car crash near Grove on Sunday morning was due to inattentive driving.

Christopher Hubert, 52, and Travis Nibarger, 52, both of Grove, were pinned for an undetermined amount of time before being freed by the Grove and Cowskin Fire Departments, the patrol reported.

The one-car collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. on county road 270 about two miles north of Grove, the patrol reported. Hubert was driving westbound when he departed the roadway and struck a tree, the report states.

Hubert was admitted to Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., in good condition with head, arm and leg injuries. The passenger, Nibarger, was flown by helicopter to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. and admitted in good condition with leg injuries.