VINITA – Two Tulsans will help the Grand River Dam Authority navigate the agency’s course for the next 12 months.

Charles Sublett will lead GRDA’s Board of Directors as chairman and Michael Westbrock will serve as chair-elect.

“Chairman Sublett brings a wealth of legal and board experience to GRDA,” said Dan Sullivan, GRDA President/CEO. “We are pleased to have him serve as Chair this year as we continue to grow and serve a customer base that is changing and evolving.”

Charles Sublett

Michael Westbrock

GRDA is governed by a seven-member board of directors comprised of representatives from each GRDA customer class, such as municipals, electric cooperatives, and industrials, as well as the GRDA lakes area. Two at-large representatives also sit on the board.

Board members serve staggered, five-year terms, with one position opening each year, to ensure continuity.

Sublett, an attorney, was appointed to the GRDA Board in November 2019 by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. A military veteran, Sublett also served five years on active duty with the United States Air Force and 20-plus years in the reserves. He also served for many years on the board of the South Grand Lake Regional Airport and still maintains a Grand Lake residence.

Sublett succeeds outgoing Chairman Dwayne Elam.